JiDU, Baidu and Qualcomm to build China’s first production vehicle powered by Gen4 Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform

Baidu, Inc., JiDU Automotive and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that JiDU’s first production vehicle will feature an intelligent digital cockpit system assisted by Baidu and Qualcomm Technologies. This system is based on the 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, together with the next generation intelligent cockpit system and software solution developed by JiDU and Baidu.

JiDU is a technology-based startup company backed by China’s search engine giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely Holding. Officially established in March 2021, the company’s mission is to create and design a human-centric, smart robotic vehicle driven by advanced AI technology with the innate ability to learn and progress while delivering superior autonomous driving capability.

JiDU production vehicles featuring the new digital cockpit are expected to be available in 2023 and are expected to be the first production vehicles to feature a Snapdragon 4th Generation Automotive Cockpit Platform in China. Attendees of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition will be able to preview the concept vehicle of this JiDU product in April 2022.

The 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to provide superior in-vehicle user experiences, as well as safety, comfort and reliability, raising the bar for digital cockpit solutions in the automotive industry.

The 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms support safety applications with ISO 26262 compliance needs and designed to support the new generation of intelligent, connected vehicles and transition to a zonal architecture concept. The 4th Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are also designed to serve as a central hub for high-performance compute, computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-sensor processing with a flexible software configuration to address the compute, performance and functional safety needs for specific zone or domain.