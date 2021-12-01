StoreDot develops technology for self-repairing cells allowing longer battery life and better EV performance

StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) (earlier post), has developed new patented technology that will allow battery cells to regenerate while they are in use, through a seamless background repair mechanism.

The newly developed system includes a suite of software algorithms with corresponding hardware. The self-repairing system identifies a cell or string of cells that are underperforming or overheating, and temporarily disables them in order to recondition them back to 100% performance without the driver experiencing any driving interruption or loss of performance in their electric vehicle.

This advancement of a self-healing approach to electric vehicles can play a major role in prolonging battery life and driving range, as well as improving safety by preventing overheating or any danger of thermal runaway, the company said.





A recent granted global patent, ‘Recovering defective branches and/or cells of battery packs by deep discharges’ (US20210199725A1), covers the novel method of how this innovation should be implemented in various EV battery pack scenarios, while the vehicle is either charging, resting or driving.

This self-repairing cells system is the latest in a string of StoreDot innovations, designed to benefit the entire battery ecosystem. The company recently had patents granted for technologies that deliver electric vehicles a constant range throughout the life of their vehicles, as the battery deteriorates. (Earlier post.)

It has also made available, through open-source, hardware, and software advancements of a booster technology that allows cells to receive a higher charging current, giving faster charging times even in limited charging infrastructure scenarios.

These sit alongside StoreDot’s rapid advancement in extreme fast charging lithium-ion batteries for use in the automotive sector. The company says it is in advanced talks with leading global car makers and remains firmly on track to deliver volumes of XFC batteries, which provide a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, by 2024. The company is already working on its next generation XED, extreme energy density solid-state cells with planned mass production in 2028.