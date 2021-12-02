7-Eleven and Nuro launch first commercial autonomous delivery service in California

In collaboration with Nuro, a robotics company transforming local commerce with autonomous vehicles, 7-Eleven is launching the first autonomous commercial delivery in the state of California, enabling its customers in the Mountain View, California service area to order through the 7NOW delivery app to have their products delivered via bot.

Here’s how it works:

Download the 7NOW delivery app through Google Play, the Apple App Store or visit 7NOW.com. Browse the app to purchase favorites like pizza, chips, beverages, household items and more. Add items to your shopping cart, begin the checkout process, and choose autonomous delivery. Autonomous vehicle deliveries are available daily from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT at no additional charge for customers in Mountain View, CA. The 7NOW delivery app will send updates as the order is processed, and orders will arrive in approximately 30 minutes. Simply meet the autonomous vehicle outside, grab your items from the back of the vehicle and enjoy.





Nuro will begin this delivery service with its autonomous Priuses and later introduce R2 bots, the company’s autonomous robots that are custom-built to transport products and goods without any occupants in the vehicle.

All of Nuro’s Priuses will include an autonomous vehicle operator in the driver seat to monitor the technology and ensure an optimal delivery experience as the service is introduced in the Mountain View area.

Nuro became the first autonomous vehicle company to receive a deployment permit from the California DMV in December, 2020, enabling the launch of this inaugural commercial delivery service in the state in collaboration with 7-Eleven.

Introduced in late 2017, 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the US and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes.