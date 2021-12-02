SABIC introduces new NORYL resins featuring robust flame retardancy and impact resistance for EV battery modules

SABIC is launching two new grades of NORYL resin that support demand for lighter, thinner and more crash-resistant battery modules and housings. These new innovative materials—NORYL NHP6011 and NHP6012 resins—address key consumer requirements for EVs: improved safety, range and power. They deliver enhanced robust flame retardancy and impact strength to meet stringent industry-related safety standards, as well as thin-wall molding capability to reduce weight and accommodate more cells, helping to extend vehicle range and boost performance.

These novel glass fiber-reinforced NORYL resins feature proprietary polyphenylene ether (PPE)-copolymer technology and are the latest additions to SABIC’s growing NHP family of materials for mobility applications.

Optimization of batteries is crucial to expanding adoption of electric vehicles and realizing the full sustainability benefits of e-mobility. By helping to enhance EV batteries through better safety, higher energy density and lower weight, our new NORYL resins can also help manufacturers increase the consumer appeal of their vehicles. —Darpan Parikh, global product management leader, Resins & Compounds, SABIC’s Specialties business





NORYL NHP6011 and NHP6012 resins address key requirements for EV batteries for improved safety, range and power with enhanced robust flame retardancy, impact strength, and thin-wall molding capability to reduce weight. Source: SABIC

Several trends are shaping the future of EV batteries. For one, stricter flame retardancy requirements are now in force, driven primarily by concern about the safety of lithium-ion batteries. In Europe and Asia, battery module materials must meet the UL 94 V-0 standard. New NORYL NHP6011 and NHP6012 resins provide best-in-class, non-chlorinated/non-brominated flame retardancy that meets UL 94 V-0 requirements at 1.5 mm. In addition, they supply high stiffness and impact strength for crash protection. The two products differ in their glass fiber loadings to accommodate specific customer requirements for stiffness.

Another key trend in EV battery manufacturing is miniaturization. Battery manufacturers are striving to fit more cells in existing or smaller spaces to increase vehicle power and range. The dimensional stability and good flow properties of the NORYL grades enable thin-wall designs for cell frames, retainers and battery pack top covers. These properties help increase energy density while minimizing weight and space.

Furthermore, these materials provide excellent dielectric performance with a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 2 to help avoid electrical shorts among tightly packed cells.

In addition to these outstanding mechanical properties, the new NORYL NHP6011 and NHP6012 resins provide excellent resistance to acid vs. polycarbonate (PC), better resistance to moisture compared to polyamide, and a low specific gravity.

The new NORYL grades are available globally.