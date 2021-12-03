Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FHWA invites comment on new EV infrastructure programs

03 December 2021

The Federal Highway Administration is inviting public comment on the development of guidance for two new electric vehicle charging station programs included in the recently enacted $1-trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

  • The National Electric Vehicle Program or EV Charging Program will provide funding to the States to deploy EV charging infrastructure strategically and to establish an interconnected network to establish data collection, access and reliability.

  • The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program will strategically deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure in designated alternative fuel corridors.

The new law directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to coordinate and consult with the Department of Energy to develop guidance for these two new programs.

The request for information is published in the Federal Register. The comment period ends on 28 January 2022.

Specific to FHWA, the new law provides more than $350 billion over 5 fiscal years (FY 22-26) for surface transportation programs. This represents, on an average annual basis, nearly 29% more Federal-aid funding for highway programs and activities than under prior law, and it also establishes more than a dozen new highway programs.

Posted on 03 December 2021 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure

