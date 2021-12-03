Flanders, Belgium transport operator to order 60 electric buses from Van Hool and VDL

The board of De Lijn, the public transport authority and operator in Flanders, Belgium, has approved the order of 60 electric buses from Van Hool and VDL. Part of a framework agreement of 350 e-buses, this order represents yet another step towards a zero-emission fleet and accompanying infrastructures by 2035.

The board also approved the purchase of charging infrastructure for e-buses and e-hybrids with two suppliers, Spie-Ekoenergetyka and Heliox.

Van Hool and VDL were the best ranked competitors in the public tender that attracted 11 candidates. They best met the awarding criteria and offered the best price-quality terms relating to total cost of ownership, zero-emission range, technical quality and look & feel.

As the top-ranked competitor, Van Hool will supply 60% (36 e-buses) of the framework agreement’s initial 60 e-buses; VDL will supply 40% or 24 e-buses. The order represents an investment of approximately €28 million.

The remainder of the framework agreement (290 out of 350 e-buses) may be ordered following an evaluation of the initial order and in line with De Lijn’s requirements.

The board also approved the order of charging infrastructure with two suppliers, Spie-Ekoenergetyka and Heliox. Both suppliers will install half of the order that will enable De Lijn to charge the initial e-buses and e-hybrids at their depots.

Both orders are financed by NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s Covid recovery plan.