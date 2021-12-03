SCE quadruples rebate offer for pre-owned EVs to $4,000

Southern California Edison (SCE) is offering a $4,000 rebate to income-qualified customers who buy or lease pre-owned electric vehicles.

SCE has been offering a $1,000 rebate through its Pre-Owned EV Rebate program to residential customers who purchase or lease a used EV. Now the electric company has quadrupled this rebate amount for those who either live in a state-designated, income-qualified household or who are enrolled in certain state or federal income-assistance programs.

SCE has been offering rebates to its customers for new and used EVs since 2017. Earlier this year, the utility extended its program for used EVs to lend a hand to more cost-conscious customers seeking to go electric. Federal and state government programs also offer rebates and other incentives to lower the cost of buying new electric cars.

The Pre-Owned EV Rebate program is available to first, second and third owners or lessors of pre-owned EVs. By overcoming one of the key barriers to EV ownership—affordability—the program aims to stimulate EV adoption.

Up to three EVs at each SCE customer address can receive rebates. Those applying for the higher rebate amount will be asked to provide information proving that they qualify.

The Pre-Owned Rebate is funded by the California Air Resources Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program.