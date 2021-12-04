Benchmark: lithium prices continue to rise

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 December 2021

Lithium prices continued to rise in November, with Chinese battery-grade prices surpassing the RMB 200,000/tonne (US$31,395/tonne) mark, according to Benchmark’s Lithium Price Assessment.

Benchmark1

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

The rise in lithium carbonate prices could increase production costs of lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells by at least 16%, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analysis shows, adding further pressure to electric vehicle (EV) makers next year.

Benchmark’s Chinese battery-grade lithium carbonate prices have risen by 346% this year, as sales of EVs in China have almost doubled from a year earlier and mined supply has struggled to keep pace.

04 December 2021 in Batteries, China, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials

