Mercedes-Benz eVito panel van receives updated powertrain and battery

Following in the footsteps of the Mercedes‑Benz eVito Tourer, the eVito panel van will also receive a comprehensive update of its electric powertrain and a new battery with an usable capacity of 60 kWh from the beginning of December. The locally emission-free van replaces the model successfully launched on the market in 2018 and, with its significantly higher range of 242-314 kilometers (WLTP) (150-195 km), appeals to a wider range of users in commercial freight transport.





The new Mercedes‑Benz eVito differs from its predecessor in many respects, while at the same time retaining the proven features of the battery-electric panel van.

Under the front end, there is still the electric powertrain which drives the front wheels with a peak power of 85 kW. The Mercedes‑Benz eVito panel van has a water-cooled AC on-board charger with a charging capacity of max. 11 kW. This means that it is prepared for alternating current (AC) charging, for example at commercial sites, at depots or at public charging stations.

The new model is charged via the CCS charging socket in the front left bumper. This also makes fast charging by means of direct current (DC) possible. With a standard charging power of a maximum of 50 kW—or optionally a maximum of 80 kW—the eVito can be charged from 10 to 80% at a DC fast charging station in about 50 or 35 minutes.

In the new model, the eVito panel van now also offers various recuperation levels to charge its battery while driving by means of an intelligent operating strategy. The driver can change the strength of the recuperation via shift paddles behind the steering wheel as required.

A particularly efficient and comfortable driving style is offered by the DAUTO recuperation stage. Information from the safety assistants is networked and the strength of the recuperation is adapted to the situation and in real time. In addition, three drive programs help the customer to choose between maximum comfort and maximum range individually and at the push of a button while driving.

By housing the battery in the vehicle underfloor, the interior is fully available and offers up to 6.6 m³ of loading volume. The electric van can be ordered in two different lengths: 5,140 millimeters and as an extra-long version, which comes to 5,370 millimeters.