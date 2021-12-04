Lexus unveils hydrogen-engined ROV concept

Lexus revealed a new ROV (Recreational Off-highway Vehicle) Concept, a hydrogen-engined vehicle offering near zero-emissions driving combined with extreme off-road capability. It reflects a commitment by Lexus to ensure exhilarating driving can co-exist with a carbon-free society centered on responsible mobility.





While tackling its carbon neutrality goals, Lexus is passionate about the enjoyment of driving cars. This ROV Concept embodies the exciting sound of an ICE and the responsive rise in torque that comes from the fast combustion speed of hydrogen, which Lexus believes is highly compatible with the ROV.

This hydrogen-powered ROV concept is the result of Lexus’ desire to preserve off-road pleasure in tomorrow’s low-carbon society. The 1.0-liter hydrogen engine works just like a gasoline engine, but with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen which is delivered precisely by a direct hydrogen injector. Lexus’ new hydrogen engine produces close to zero emissions, with a negligible amount of engine oil burned during driving.

For the Lexus ROV Concept, the design team developed a vehicle that would look good in all kinds of natural environments. The car bears all the true hallmarks of an off-road vehicle with an exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tyres for driving along muddy tracks. Dimensions are: 3,120 mm (length), 1,725 mm (width), 1,800 mm (height).

The design team wanted to create the kind of vehicle people would expect from a luxury carmaker yet without losing the rugged performance of an ROV. They designed a body that could protect passengers, incorporate the iconic Lexus signature grille and preserve enough travel for the front suspension. In addition, the front fenders were conceived to offer protection against any stray rocks and mud.

The suspension cover, connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank, protects functional parts as well as conveying the sense of durability inherited from Lexus SUVs. Dark bronze paint is carefully crafted along with a lightweight body and suspension designed for both comfort and fun off-road driving. Lexus ‘L’-motif front and rear lights and the rear LEXUS badge express the latest Lexus design language.

Inside, based on the Tazuna concept, the ROV has a simple meter that instantly reads the information the driver needs while the driver concentrates on driving.