British Airways, Phillips 66 sign sustainable aviation fuel supply agreement

British Airways and Phillips 66 Limited have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for sustainable aviation fuel produced at the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery, making the airline the first in the world to use SAF produced in the UK.

SAF can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by over 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

The SAF will be supplied to British Airways to power a number of its flights from early 2022. It will be produced from sustainable waste feedstock at the Humber Refinery, which will deliver its SAF supply to British Airways via existing pipeline infrastructure that feeds directly into UK airports.

Humber Refinery General Manager Darren Cunningham, the Lead Executive for Phillips 66 in the UK, said the announcement reflects the importance the aviation and energy industries are placing on sustainability and the continued development, adoption and scaling up of sustainable aviation fuel.

The Humber Refinery was the first in the UK to co-process waste oils to produce renewable fuels and now we will be the first to produce SAF at scale, and we are delighted British Airways is our first UK customer. We’re currently refining almost half a million liters of sustainable waste feedstocks a day, and this is just a start. Markets for lower-carbon products are growing, and this agreement demonstrates our ability to supply them. —Darren Cunningham

Last year Phillips 66 Limited invested significantly to expand its production of fuels from waste feedstocks. The investment is part of a broader energy transition plan to reduce the carbon intensity of its refinery operations and products that support 1,000 Humber Refinery jobs.

This agreement with British Airways aligns with our strategy to create a refinery of the future, where we’re producing fuels from waste, being a critical part of the electric vehicle supply chain, reducing the carbon intensity of our processes through carbon capture and using hydrogen to power the refinery. It secures long-term business in an ever-changing world. —Darren Cunningham

The British Airways agreement follows the announcement in April of a memorandum of understanding between Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines to advance SAF.

British Airways, which is driving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, will purchase enough sustainable fuel to reduce lifecycle CO 2 emissions by almost 100,000 tons, the equivalent of powering 700 net-zero CO 2 emissions flights between London and New York on its fuel-efficient Boeing 787 aircraft.

The airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), is investing $400 million over the next 20 years into the development of SAF; British Airways has existing partnerships with a number of technology and fuel companies to develop SAF plants and purchase the fuel.

Phillips 66 and British Airways support UK government plans for a future SAF mandate and a business model for investing in advanced waste-to-jet fuel projects through participation in the Department for Transport’s Jet Zero Council Delivery Group, of which British Airways and Phillips 66 Limited are members.