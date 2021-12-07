Boskalis consortium awarded €24M to research accelerating the use of methanol as marine fuel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
07 December 2021

A broader maritime consortium in which Boskalis, a leading global dredging and offshore contractor and maritime services provider, is participating has been awarded a €24-million grant to conduct research into accelerating the use of methanol as a low-carbon fuel within the shipping industry.

Methanol can enable significant reductions in CO2 emissions compared to traditional fuels and is viewed within the international maritime sector as one of the most feasible clean fuels for large-scale adoption by the industry.

The program is entitled Methanol as an Energy Step Towards Zero-Emission Dutch Shipping and is sponsored by the Dutch Government’s Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (Netherlands Enterprise Agency). The research project aims to develop clean energy technology with a high degree of flexibility and broad applications within the shipping industry, from yacht building to offshore work ships and high-powered dredgers.

The total research budget amounts to approximately €38 million including a contribution from Boskalis. The consortium, which includes ship owners, yards, suppliers of specialist maritime equipment and knowledge institutions, will retrofit six different vessel types to test the viability of methanol fuel systems.

Boskalis is already part of a joint industry project known as the Green Maritime Methanol Consortium which has previously investigated the feasibility of methanol as a sustainable fuel for the maritime sector.

A 2020 study supported by TKI Maritiem and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy demonstrated that the use of methanol is not yet economically viable for retrofit in Boskalis’ vessels; however further research is currently being carried out with regard to its suitability for new-build vessels.

Posted on 07 December 2021 in Fuels, Methanol, Ports and Marine

