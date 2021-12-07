Cummins high horsepower diesel generator sets now approved for use with hydrotreated vegetable oil fuel

Cummins Inc. announced approval of its entire line of diesel generator sets for use with paraffinic fuels (EN15940), including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), when used in standby applications. This announcement comes as part of Cummins overall commitment to develop innovative solutions that enable decarbonization, and proactively advance the company’s current technology to achieve industry leading emissions.

HVO is derived from the same feedstocks used to produce biodiesel, however, it is produced via a hydrotreated process vs. transesterification process, which helps improve its oxidation stability. It has a very low life cycle carbon emission, making it attractive as a sustainable fuel.

Constituent emissions are equivalent to or lower than they are with diesel, and existing emissions data sheets and EPA Tier 2 certifications apply while operating generator sets on HVO.

Additionally, it is not prone to bacterial growth making it suitable for applications that require extended fuel storage, including back-up power standby applications. HVO is also compatible and can be blended in any proportion with diesel, easing the transition at existing facilities with diesel back-up power generators.

Cummins continues to work closely with industry partners to develop solutions that solve the industry’s needs for reliable and sustainable power. As part of the effort to demonstrate performance and reliability, Cummins partnered with Microsoft Corp. at their Des Moines, Iowa and Phoenix, Arizona data center sites to power QSK95 generator sets on HVO fuel.