DOE data show nearly 10,000 workplace chargers have been installed as of Q1 2021

07 December 2021

Workplace charging stations are private charging stations that are designated for employees only. From the last quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2021, the number of workplace chargers increased by 28% to a total of 9,894 chargers,, according to data gathered by the US Department of Energy (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Nearly 95% of workplace chargers were Level 2 as of the first quarter of 2021. In that same quarter, Level 1 chargers accounted for about 4% and DC fast chargers accounted for less than 1%.

FOTW_1215

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: First Quarter 2021. Golden, CO, 2021.

