Automotive industry develops new guidance for measuring recycled content of automotive products
CLEPA study: EV-only approach would lead to the loss of half a million supplier jobs in the EU

Mazda2 Hybrid to be introduced in Europe; OEM model supplied by Toyota

07 December 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation will introduce the Mazda2 Hybrid in Europe from the spring of 2022. The Mazda2 Hybrid will be an OEM model supplied by Toyota Motor Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, and will be added to the Mazda2 lineup in Europe and sold as Mazda's own brand vehicle.

211206_sb_1_l

The Mazda2 Hybrid offers the nimble handling of a compact car, high quality ride, a comfortable cabin and the latest safety technology. Furthermore, the model is powered by a hybrid system with an in-line three cylinder 1.5-liter engine and offers low fuel consumption and a powerful, seamless driving experience.

Establishing a basic agreement for a business alliance in 2015, Toyota and Mazda have since been collaborating in various fields, including advanced technologies, a joint venture plant, and sales finance. The Toyota Hybrid System-based model is just one of many results of the alliance.

