Successful testing of Motiv Power electronic stability control on Class 4 EV

Motiv Power Systems announced the successful testing of its Electronic Stability Control System (ESC) on its EPIC4 platform. The Double Lane Change Handling test, conducted by the Transportation Research Center (TRC), examined the use of automatic computer-controlled braking of individual wheels to help operators maintain control in critical or hazardous driving conditions.

Motiv Power Systems said that its EPIC4 is the first medium-duty class 4 electric vehicle (EV) to pass this type of validation, providing added safety to drivers and passengers of the all-electric trucks and buses built using the Motiv EPIC4, including school buses.





ESC testing

As a broad-spectrum technology application, ESC plays a key role in the future of EV safety. Vehicles equipped with this advanced technology can assist drivers on their daily routes during sudden turns or decelerations, which might otherwise cause roll-over or skidding due to loss of road traction.

I’m proud of Motiv to lead the medium-duty EV industry in the adoption of this critical safety technology—electric vehicles should be held to the same or higher safety standards than their internal combustion alternatives. While it is an especially high-impact safety feature for those EPIC chassis built into school and shuttle buses and one more step in maximizing passenger safety, this technology also provides safety for pedestrians, bikers, and others nearby. —Jim Castelaz, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Motiv

The ESC feature is expected to be available on the F59 chassis configuration in 2022.

The Electric Power Intelligent Chassis (EPIC) is Motiv’s family of battery-electric chassis built on proven OEM platforms such as Ford’s E-450 and F-59. The EV technology on these chassis was the first all-electric system to receive Ford eQVM approval in 2017 and has since powered many vehicles, including school buses. The last-mile operation and return-to-depot use case makes these vehicles a perfect candidate for electrification.

Motiv’s technology is now in its fifth generation, with features and improvements based on their experience from real-world deployments over the past five years. To date, Motiv has more than 1 million real-world electric miles through customers such as USPS, Aramark, and Cintas.