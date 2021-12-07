Toyota selects North Carolina Greensboro-Randolph Site for new US automotive battery plant; 1.2M electrified vehicles/year

Toyota Motor North America has selected Greensboro-Randolph Megasite as the location for Toyota’s new $1.29-billion automotive battery manufacturing plant, to be named Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

When it comes online in 2025, TBMNC will have four production lines, each capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles—with the intention to expand to at least six production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.

The $1.29-billion investment made by Toyota and Toyota Tsusho is partially funded from a total investment of approximately $3.4 billion previously announced on 18 October, and is expected to create 1,750 new American jobs.

In determining the location for the new plant, Toyota was interested in renewable energy availability as well as support from local stakeholders, including governments, utilities, partners, and others. Candidates for the site were narrowed down based on these requirements and Greensboro-Randolph Megasite met and exceeded these needs with:

An extensive and well-maintained highway system for overland logistics

Four international airports and two seaports

Onsite rail

An outstanding, diverse workforce

Renewable energy availability

World-renowned education system

Strong government partnership at both the state and local levels

In addition, as the company continues its efforts to reach carbon neutrality for its vehicles and operations by 2050, Toyota is committed to using 100% renewable energy at this new facility to produce the batteries.