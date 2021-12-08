Amprius Technologies announces extreme fast charge capability of 80% charge in 6 minutes

Amprius Technologies, a developer of silicon anode Li-ion battery cells, announced a charging rate of six minutes to 80% from 0% state of charge. This achievment validates Amprius’ performance against the US Advanced Battery Consortium 2025 goal of 80% in under 15 minutes and has been verified by Mobile Power Solutions. Additionally, a Fortune 100 company is sampling the technology.

These results confirm the significant benefits of our Si-Nanowire anode for electric vehicle applications, where fast charge and high energy density are essential. The need to shorten charge times extends well beyond the rapidly growing EV market and into the broader electric-mobility markets, including micro-mobility and aviation. We are excited to share this third-party validation that confirms Amprius Technologies’ Si-Nanowire platform delivers the highest energy density, power density and now fast charging rate for real commercial applications. —Jon Bornstein, Chief Operating Officer of Amprius Technologies

Amprius Extreme Fast Charge is enabled by the properties of the company’s proprietary Si-Nanowire anode, which is much thinner and lighter than conventional graphite anodes and has much higher conductivity due to the high electrical continuity between silicon and the current collector. The very low tortuosity of the Si-Nanowire anode structure also facilitates Extreme Fast Charge.





Extreme Fast Charge is available on battery cells that are currently in commercial production (P/N NW445060-2.6P-007) and used in a variety of products including power-intensive drone applications. In addition to an unprecedented charging rate, the battery cell has exceptional specific energy of 370 Wh/kg and supports applications that require very high sustained power use-cases.