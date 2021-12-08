Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric SUV now EPA-rated for more than 300 miles of driving range

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 EV now features an EPA driving range of more than 300 miles, with ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance.





IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale by the end of the year. When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s maximum EPA estimated driving range on a single charge is 303 miles. The maximum EPA estimated range of the dual motor all-wheel drive models is 256 miles.

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors.

The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 lb-ft (605 N·m) of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds.

The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 N·m) of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).

When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge is an EPA estimated 303 miles. The maximum range of the dual motor all-wheel drive models is an EPA estimated 256 miles. All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 2,000 pounds.

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. If the owner only has five minutes to spare, the IONIQ 5 can recoup about 68 miles of range using a 350-kW fast charger. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.





Recently, Hyundai Motor America (HMA) collaborated with Electrify America to support owners of the 2021 Kona Electric and IONIQ plug-in sedans with 250 kWh of included DC Fast charging in the all-new Electrify America app. Electrify America’s network of more than 700 stations offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV by providing convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country.

In order to support our IONIQ 5 customers, HMA will continue to partner with Electrify America by offering unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase on their rapidly growing network of ultra-fast chargers. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with more than 3,500 ultra-fast chargers either open or in development by the end of 2021. HMA will provide more details about the charging plan when the IONIQ 5 goes on sale.

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment. It serves as a charger on wheels. This function can even be used to charge a stranded EV.

It is ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, tailgate parties, camping or outdoor projects (1.9 kW peak power using a standard 120-volt outlet). The V2L function is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices on the Limited trim. This second outlet is similar to what you would find on a commercial airliner.

IONIQ 5’s crossover body type achieves unique proportions and short overhangs due to its elongated wheelbase. Measuring 182.5 inches in overall length, 74.4 inches wide and 63.0-inches tall on a 118.1-inch wheelbase, IONIQ 5 offers large-car-like interior space in a compact SUV. IONIQ 5’s wheelbase is almost 4 inches longer when compared with a Hyundai Palisade midsize SUV, but its overall length is nearly 14 inches shorter than Palisade’s.

IONIQ 5’s interior takes full advantage of E-GMP’s all-electric packaging and shift-by-wire system to provide a nearly flat floor for maximum passenger and cargo space. E-GMP maximizes interior space through its long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs. With the battery pack mounted beneath the floor, between the front and rear wheel axles, the E-GMP architecture creates a flat floor for the cabin. This provides more legroom for passengers, while enabling various arrangements for the front and rear seats.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has more passenger volume (106.5 cu. ft.) when compared with Ford Mustang Mach-E (101.1 cu. ft.) and Volkswagen ID.4 (99.9 cu. ft.). There is also a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space.

IONIQ 5 provides 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded. For added versatility, the second-row seats can slide forward up to 5.3 inches, recline, and fold in a 60:40 ratio.





The interior’s most notable feature is the Universal Island moveable center console that can slide back and forth 5.5 inches. This movement, flat floor and gear selector located behind the steering wheel allow the driver to freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot.

IONIQ 5 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

IONIQ 5’s Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. It also helps center IONIQ 5 in the lane, even around a curve by assisting with steering. The system actively responds to close-range low-speed cut-ins by other drivers and will automatically assist lane changes in certain conditions simply by activating the turn signal. HDA 2 also adjusts steering feel according to drive mode.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Machine Learning tailors the SCC to mimic the driver’s unique tendencies for acceleration and spacing with the vehicle ahead. The system is able to learn the driver’s behavior even when SCC is not activated. By observing the timing and responsiveness of the driver’s acceleration and the following distance maintained, the system can approximate similar behavior when SCC is activated.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and can help avoid a collision with any one of them. The SEL and Limited trims includes enhanced functions of Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Side along with Evasive Steering Assist. FCA with Junction Crossing senses vehicles approaching from the side when the driver is going straight through an intersection. FCA with Lane-Change Oncoming senses an approaching car when the driver has crossed the center line and automatically assists with avoidance steering. When the FCA system detects a vehicle in the adjacent lane switching into a lane at the same time, avoidance steering is provided.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which automatically turns high beams on and off to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

IONIQ 5 has several driver attention-related functions to ensure safety at all times by detecting if the driver is drowsy or distracted. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) displays the driver’s attention level and provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected and recommends a rest if needed. DAW sounds a warning if the vehicle remains stopped (such as at a traffic signal) and the driver doesn’t react quickly enough when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle by using radar to detect other vehicles and applies differential braking, when necessary. BCA is particularly useful in situations such as changing lanes or exiting from parallel parking. Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), uses side mirror-mounted cameras to show the driver views to the left and the right of the vehicle on the cluster screen if the driver indicates to change lanes.

IONIQ 5 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which helps prevent passengers from stepping out into danger by using radar to detect approaching vehicles. When the occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle after a stop, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, the system provides a warning. The system also helps keep the rear door closed through operation of the electronic child lock.

A variety of parking assistance features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle’s smart key.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) uses an array of strategically located cameras to give the driver a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the vehicle, making it easier to park in tight spaces. Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Reverse (PCA-R) works to help avoid collisions while backing up. If an obstacle is detected via the rear ultrasonic sensors, PCA-R will display a warning and, if necessary, apply the brakes. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can display and sound a warning, or apply the brakes, when a car approaches from the left or right side and the driver does not stop.

Over-the-air, Wireless Updates to the Multimedia and Navigation System IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and multimedia software. These updates are also available at no charge via Hyundai web portal and are available twice a year in spring and fall.

An all-new vehicle inspired developers to rethink the Bluelink app with technology focused EV buyers in mind. The redesigned home screen displays the vehicle’s range, battery state and charging times when plugged into public or private chargers. Customers can access an advanced battery management system to select charging times that best fit their schedules or budget by making the most of off-peak electricity rates. With Remote Charging, IONIQ 5 drivers can start and stop charging with the push of a button on their smartphone app. During colder or warmer months, Remote Climate Control allows users to schedule pre-heating or pre-cooling of IONIQ 5 while it is connected to a power source. Not only does this ensure comfort for occupants during the drive, but it also saves battery power that would otherwise be needed to heat or cool the vehicle on the road.

The map section of the app has also been redesigned to let customers filter between charger providers and charge type. It also will show availability of the charging station to ensure there is a port available when they arrive. Once the customer selects their specific charger, they can also send the location directly to IONIQ’s 12-inch navigation display.

Other Bluelink-enabled features include:

Remote Profile Management stores selected vehicle settings in the Bluelink cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences.

Vehicle Status Notifications inform customers if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open.

POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints is an ability to add up to three-way points to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations.

Maintenance Alert Enhancement tracks maintenance intervals in the multimedia system, with ability to reset.

IONIQ 5’s Dynamic Voice Recognition system accepts simple voice commands to conveniently control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled seats and other functions. The system can also assist with various points of interest (POI), weather status and stock market data updates.

IONIQ 5 will initially be sold in Hyundai stores in the eleven zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) states plus Texas, Fla., Ill., Pa, Ariz, Va., and Wash. followed by a broader rollout in 2022. HMA is also looking at alternative ownership models to attract and engage first-time EV customers. In the future, Hyundai dealers will offer a simple automobile subscription service for IONIQ shoppers. This subscription service will feature a single, all-inclusive monthly payment, covering the vehicle, insurance and maintenance.

Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV.