Polestar releases downloadable performance software upgrade for Polestar 2

Polestar has released a performance-oriented software upgrade for the Polestar 2 Long-range Dual-motor in selected European markets. The software upgrade represents the first time Polestar has applied its tuning heritage to its own electric cars. It has already seen enthusiastic pick-up from Polestar 2 owners—more than 400 upgrades have been downloaded in its first weeks of availability since late November. Pricing is on average €1,000 with local variances in certain markets.

Previewed earlier in 2021 in the experimental Polestar 2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the upgrade adds 50 kW and 20 N·m to the already high-output dual-motor powertrain for a total of 350 kW (476 hp) and 680 N·m (502 lb. ft).

Additional responsiveness also produces a sportier driving experience overall, and the 0-100 km/h sprint time has been reduced to 4.4 seconds. The additional power and torque is available as a boost between 70 and 130 km/h, resulting in even more rapid acceleration in the mid-range. Accelerating from 80 to 120 km/h takes just 2.2 seconds, half a second quicker than in the standard car.

With the existing Polestar Engineered performance software tuning business already seeing Polestar applying its engineering expertise to certain hybrid Volvo vehicles, the new development presents an opportunity for fully electric vehicles and allows enthusiastic Polestar 2 drivers to increase the output of the all-wheel drive powertrain and enjoy a sharper driving experience.

The upgrade is rolling out for customers with eligible cars in the Polestar Extras web shop as a software download that is delivered remotely to their Polestar 2 via an Over-the-Air update. The ability to buy online and install remotely also highlights Polestar’s proficiency in the increasingly digital automotive world.

The Polestar performance software upgrade is initially available in Europe in the following Polestar markets: UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria. Availability in other Polestar markets will be confirmed in the future. Availability and pricing for US and Canada are expected in spring 2022.

Polestar was established as a new, standalone Swedish premium electric vehicle manufacturer in 2017. Founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result.

Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 609 hp, 1,000 N·m and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP)— the longest of any hybrid car in the world.

The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high-volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard-range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 N·m.

In the coming three years, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 in 2022—the company’s first electric performance SUV. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupé.

In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept—the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030.