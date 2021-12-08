Stellantis, Foxconn partner to design and sell new flexible semiconductors for automotive industry

Stellantis N.V. and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a partnership with the intent to design a family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis and third-party customers.

Our software-defined transformation will be powered by great partners across industries and expertise. With Foxconn, we aim to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80% of our semiconductor needs, helping to significantly modernize our components, reduce complexity, and simplify the supply chain. This will also boost our ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace. —Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO

This partnership was announced as part of the Stellantis Software Day 2021 event where the Company unveiled STLA Brain, the new electrical/electronic and software architecture launching in 2024 across Stellantis’ four battery electric vehicle-centric platforms: STLA Small, Medium, Large and Frame. (Earlier post.) STLA Brain is fully OTA capable, making it highly flexible and efficient.

The collaboration will support Stellantis’ initiatives to reduce semiconductor complexity, design an all-new family of purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis vehicles, and provide capabilities and flexibility in this area of growing importance as vehicles become increasingly software-defined.

The partnership will leverage Foxconn’s domain know-how, development capabilities, and supply chain in the semiconductor industry, as well as Stellantis’ expansive automotive expertise and significant scale as a lead customer for the enterprise.

Foxconn has a long-running history of developing semiconductors and applications within consumer electronics, which will expand to the automotive space with the guidance and demand of a world-class mobility partner. These same semiconductors will be utilized within the Foxconn EV ecosystem as Foxconn continues to extend its capabilities in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Today’s announcement marks the second collaboration between Stellantis and Foxconn. (Earlier post.) In May, the companies announced the Mobile Drive joint venture aimed at developing smart cockpit solutions enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services that will exceed customer expectations.