Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
American Battery Technology Company receives $2M USABC award to demo integrated Li-ion battery recycling technologies
BMW Group signs direct agreement with chip suppliers to secure supplies

Biden orders 100% ZEV acquisition for Federal fleet by 2035, ZEV LDVs by 2027

09 December 2021

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order directing all Federal agencies to transition to a Zero-Emission Fleet. Under the order, each agency needs to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027.

Each agency with a fleet of at least 20 vehicles is to develop and annually update a zero-emission fleet strategy that includes optimizing fleet size and composition; deploying zero-emission vehicle re-fueling infrastructure; and maximizing acquisition and deployment of zero-emission light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles where the General Services Administration (GSA) offers one or more zero-emission vehicle options for that vehicle class.

Other provisions of the order include:

  • 100% carbon pollution-free electricity on a net annual basis by 2030, including 50% 24/7 carbon pollution-free electricity;

  • a net-zero emissions building portfolio by 2045, including a 50% emissions reduction by 2032;

  • a 65% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, as defined by the Federal Greenhouse Gas Accounting and Reporting Guidance, from Federal operations by 2030 from 2008 levels;

  • net-zero emissions from Federal procurement, including a Buy Clean policy to promote use of construction materials with lower embodied emissions;

  • climate-resilient infrastructure and operations; and

  • a climate- and sustainability-focused Federal workforce.

Posted on 09 December 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Policy | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)