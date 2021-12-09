Biden orders 100% ZEV acquisition for Federal fleet by 2035, ZEV LDVs by 2027

US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order directing all Federal agencies to transition to a Zero-Emission Fleet. Under the order, each agency needs to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027.

Each agency with a fleet of at least 20 vehicles is to develop and annually update a zero-emission fleet strategy that includes optimizing fleet size and composition; deploying zero-emission vehicle re-fueling infrastructure; and maximizing acquisition and deployment of zero-emission light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles where the General Services Administration (GSA) offers one or more zero-emission vehicle options for that vehicle class.

Other provisions of the order include: