STMicroelectronics introducing third generation of SiC power devices

STMicroelectronics is introducing its third generation of STPOWER silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs for power control for electric-vehicle (EV) powertrains and other applications where power density, energy efficiency, and reliability are critical. The market leader in SiC power MOSFETs, ST has incorporated new and advanced design know-how to open up even more of SiC’s energy-saving potential.

With the acceleration of the EV market many car makers and automotive suppliers are now embracing 800V drive systems to achieve much faster charging and reduce weight. These new systems allow the car makers to produce vehicles with longer driving ranges. ST’s new SiC devices are specifically optimized for these high-end automotive applications including EV traction inverters, on-board chargers, and DC/DC converters, as well as e-climate compressors.

The new generation also suits industrial applications by boosting the efficiency of industrial motor drives, renewable-energy generators and storage systems, and telecom and data-center power supplies.

As a fully integrated SiC products manufacturer, we are able to deliver continued improved performance to our customers. We are investing relentlessly to support our automotive and industrial programs expected to generate $1 billion in SiC revenue in 2024. —Edoardo Merli, Power Transistor Macro-Division General Manager and Group Vice President of STMicroelectronics’ Automotive and Discrete Group

ST has completed qualification of the third-generation SiC technology platform and expects to move most of the derivative products to commercial maturity by the end of 2021. Devices with nominal voltage ratings from 650V and 750V up to 1200V will be available, giving more choices for designers to address applications operating from ordinary AC-line voltages up to those of high-voltage EV batteries and chargers.

The first products available are the 650V SCT040H65G3AG, priced at $5.00 and the 750V SCT160N75G3D8AG, which is $26.00.

ST’s latest planar MOSFETs set new industry-leading benchmarks for the accepted figures-of-merits (FoMs) [on-resistance (Ron) x chip size, and Ron x gate charge (Qg)] that express transistor efficiency, power density, and switching performance. Bettering FoMs using ordinary silicon technology has become increasingly difficult and, as a result, SiC technology holds the key to further improvement.

SiC MOSFETs also have a higher voltage rating in relation to their die size, compared to silicon alternatives, making the technology an excellent choice for EV applications and fast-charging EV infrastructures. In addition, they benefit from a very fast intrinsic diode that delivers the bi-directional properties needed for automotive on-board chargers (OBCs) used in Vehicle-to-X (V2X) power flow allowing the transmission of electricity from an OBC battery to the infrastructure.

Moreover, their very high frequency capability allows smaller passive components within power systems, which permit more compact and lightweight electrical equipment in the vehicle. The same attributes also lower ownership costs in industrial applications.

ST will offer the third-generation devices in various forms, including as bare dice, discrete power packages such as STPAK, H2PAK-7L, HiP247-4L, and HU3PAK and power modules including ACEPACK. The packages offer innovative design features such as specially placed cooling tabs that simplify connection to base-plates and heat spreaders in EV applications.

The options give designers choices that are optimized for applications such as EV main traction inverters, e-climate compressors, on-board chargers (OBCs), DC/DC converters, and industrial applications such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, motor drives and power supplies.