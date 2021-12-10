Battery500 Consortium awarded $75M for Phase 2 of research

The Battery500 Consortium has been awarded $75 million—or $15 million each year over the next five years subject to appropriations—for a second phase of research.

Announced in 2016, the Battery500 consortium, led by the US Department of Energy (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), is working to to develop next-generation Li-metal anode cells delivering up to 500 Wh/kg. (Earlier post.)

Since the consortium’s launch, the team has made significant strides in battery research and development. This progress includes the identification and quantification of cell failure processes, improvement of electrode materials, creation of novel electrolytes, development of innovative electrode architectures and cell designs, and creation of new testing procedures and protocols.

This research is leading to a significant increase of the cycling life of high-energy rechargeable lithium batteries.

The new funding, provided by the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), is part of $209 million awarded by VTO for advancing electric vehicles, batteries, and connected vehicles (earlier post).

Beyond PNNL, collaborators continuing from Phase 1 are Brookhaven National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Binghamton University, the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University, the University of California at San Diego, and the University of Washington.

Tapped to join Phase 2 are scientists from Texas A&M University, Penn State University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Maryland, and General Motors.

In the new phase, the Battery500 Consortium team will continue to develop robust high-energy batteries with a specific energy up to 500 Wh/kg to meet Department of Energy performance and cost goals.