Endera launches new electric powertrain for Class 3 and 4 commercial vehicles

Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure, and software solutions, launched its new all-electric powertrain for Class 3 and 4 zero-emission commercial vehicles. This patent-pending design locates the batteries and all high-voltage infrastructure within the frame rails.





The design by Endera provides long range, greatly reduces charge time, and will be one of the most easily serviceable powertrains on the market. The company’s proprietary powertrain enables end-to-end control of the production process while employing a vertical integration strategy that continues to drive down the price of electric vehicles.

Endera’s commercial electric vehicles are suited for airport parking, universities, school districts, and hospitals, and sets the standard for reliability, safety, and quality with superior range efficiency.

Endera’s research and development team applied lessons learned from their years of collective experience in electric vehicles towards the development of its proprietary powertrain. The electric powertrain will be produced in Endera’s Ottawa, Ohio manufacturing facility.