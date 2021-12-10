Monolith to collaborate with Goodyear on carbon black for its tire production; methane pyrolysis

Monolith, a leader in clean carbon black production, signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent (LOI) with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, one of the world's largest tire companies. As part of the agreements, Monolith expects to collaborate with Goodyear on the development and potential use of clean carbon black produced at its expanding Olive Creek facility in Hallam, Nebraska.





Monolith’s Olive Creek 1 facility in Hallam, Nebraska.

Monolith’s carbon black enables manufacturers such as Goodyear to meet sustainability goals and demand for clean materials.

Monolith expects to begin construction on its expanded Olive Creek facility in 2022, with completion scheduled for 2025. Once complete, Monolith’s Olive Creek facility will produce 194,000 tonnes of cleanly made carbon black annually, along with 275,000 tonnes of clean ammonia. When fully commissioned, the facility will be the largest manufacturer of carbon black in the US and the first built in the country in more than 50 years.

Carbon black is an essential material found in countless everyday products, but perhaps most notably in tires. Conventional carbon black is produced by burning decant oil or coal tar, releasing large amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Monolith, through its proprietary pyrolysis process, has developed and perfected a new technology that uses renewable electricity to convert natural gas into high-purity carbon black and hydrogen.

This clean, environmentally responsible process creates nearly zero local emissions and significantly reduced life-cycle emissions overall. Through Monolith’s methane pyrolysis technology, the company is able to prevent an estimated 2.3 tons of CO 2 from being released for every ton of carbon black produced compared to traditional manufacturing processes.

Monolith’s expanded facility is projected to save nearly 1 million tons of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere compared to traditional carbon black, hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing.

Monolith’s Olive Creek 1 commercial-scale facility is the first of its kind and the first carbon black production facility to be constructed in the United States since the 1970s. Monolith was founded in 2012 and first began producing carbon black on a commercial scale in 2021. Along with carbon black and clean hydrogen, the company announced in late 2020 its plans to produce clean ammonia at a second phase production facility in Nebraska.