Giga Carbon Neutrality secures contract for 200 hydrogen and battery EV trucks and machinery in China

Giga Carbon Neutrality (GCN) has secured a contract to supply 200 hydrogen and battery EV powered heavy trucks and associated engineering machinery from The People’s Government of Ejin Horo Banner, an administrative division of Ordos City of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China.

The GCN trucks will be produced in a strategic partnership with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) and Sunrise Power at a new clean energy commercial vehicle production facility in Ordos City, China. XCMG is China’s number one and the world’s number three construction machinery company.

The partners plan to invest RMB 2.3 billion (US$360 million) to establish the new plant, which will produce clean energy commercial vehicles, hydrogen power systems and associated equipment for customers in China and across Asia. Work to build the new plant is expected to be complete in 2023, with the first 200 vehicles scheduled to roll off the production line in the first half of 2022.

In November 2021, GCN announced its intention to launch a full range of 21 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles by the end of 2023, which will be configurable to a wide range of commercial use cases. The first vehicles are available to order now for delivery in 2022.

The GCN vehicles are manufactured using lightweight stainless steel and composite materials to improve safety and deliver reductions in weight and energy consumption of at least 10%. The bodies of GCN vehicles are designed to last for 20 years—longer than vehicles from other providers on the market.