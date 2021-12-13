ABS grants Alfa Laval the marine industry’s first approval in principle (AIP) for firing boilers with methanol

Maritime classification society the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted Alfa Laval the first marine approval for operating boilers on methanol. Alfa Laval received an approval in principle (AIP) on 4 November 2021, based on extensive solution testing at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center.

Marine boilers generate steam for auxiliary machinery for various ship services or, in some cases, for main propulsion. Alfa Laval offers a range of oil-fired and oil and exhaust gas-fired boilers for ships. The company’s Aalborg OL large-capacity boiler is being readied for any marine fuel under discussion, including LNG and methanol.





Top-fired and available in two different design pressures, the Aalborg OL is a vertical, two-drum cylindrical boiler. Straight tubes connect the water and steam drums directly, which ensures safe circulation with no risk of overheating and subsequent tube burnout. Source: Alfa Laval.

Methanol, which is liquid at ambient temperatures and carbon-neutral if produced from green sources, is a likely next fuel step in decarbonizing the marine industry. While methanol can be found on a handful of vessels and is planned for many more, its use has so far been limited to main engines. In the future, methanol operations will need to extend to boilers.

Alfa Laval is looking at the full scope of methanol’s influence on board. The most natural choice for boilers is to fire them with the vessel’s primary fuel, but methanol’s low-flashpoint nature and the differences in its energy density require a new approach to the burner and fuel supply systems. It was important for us to develop that approach, and we are proud to have it validated by ABS. —Lars Skytte Jørgensen, Vice President Technology Development, Energy Systems, Alfa Laval Marine Division

Alfa Laval has been testing boiler operations with methanol since early 2021 at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center, where engine combustion tests with methanol are also underway. Tests have been conducted using a pressure-atomizing MultiFlame burner on an Alfa Laval Aalborg OS-TCi boiler, as well as a methanol valve unit (MVU) designed by Alfa Laval to meet the class requirements from ABS.





The oil-fired Aalborg OS-TCi is supplied as a pre-assembled boiler unit with an integrated pressure atomizing burner (KBM burner) controlled and monitored with Aalborg Laval Touch Control system. Source: Alfa Laval

Initial results, obtained with both pure methanol and a methanol-water mixture, showed as expected that methanol is easy to ignite and results in very low emissions. Focus was therefore placed on securing the same steam output with methanol—despite its lower heat value—as would be the case using oil or gas as fuel. A solution was reached after a few adaptations, ensuing that a boiler of a given size can produce the same amount of steam regardless which fuel is used. This meant that development could move rapidly to optimizing the fuel supply system and working with ABS on the methanol AIP.

With the AIP in hand, the next step for Alfa Laval will be a pilot installation on an oceangoing vessel. Results from field testing will be crucial in fine-tuning the methanol boiler solution and arriving at a commercial design.

Meanwhile, Alfa Laval is pursuing wider optimization possibilities that will compensate for methanol’s lower energy density and higher price. One of these is the use of an Alfa Laval Aalborg Micro economizer in conjunction with the OS-TCi. By absorbing waste heat from the boiler’s exhaust gas, the Aalborg Micro would recover valuable energy and reduce boiler-related fuel consumption by roughly 10%.