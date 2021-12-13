Hyundai to expand India lineup to 6 BEVs by 2028

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently outlined its electrification roadmap with the expansion of its line-up to 6 Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for the Indian market by 2028. Further, Hyundai will also introduce its dedicated BEV Platform—E-GMP—in India.

Hyundai’s line-up of 6 battery-electric vehicles will cater to multiple segments including mass-market and mass-premium segments. Hyundai will introduce these BEVs in different body styles including SUV.

Hyundai has been at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution in India, with the introduction of India’s first electric SUV—KONA Electric—in 2019. As we continue to redefine the mobility space, today we are yet again showcasing our commitment towards Indian customers with the announcement of expanding our BEV line-up to 6 vehicles for the Indian Market by 2028. At Hyundai, we are taking experiences Beyond Mobility and are strongly focusing on Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation. Keeping in line with this thought, we will introduce our dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP as well as modified platforms for battery electric vehicles in India. —S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL

With scalable dimensions, THE E-GMP platform will form the backbone of different types of vehicles. Vehicles developed on E-GMP will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible & spacious cabin. E-GMP has been developed on 4 key pillars:

Modularity – With one platform that can facilitate many body types, feature a modularized battery system and create greater synergies with BEV component sharing.

Reliability – Featuring a low center of gravity, use of Ultra High Strength Steel and 8-point battery mounting, E-GMP will pave the way to highly reliable BEVs of the future.

Usability – With a flat floor and flexible seating layout as well as an innovative interior space that offers sliding console and sliding second row seats, E-GMP will usher in a new dimension of usability.

Performance – Featuring a large battery capacity up to 77.4 kWh, 2WD/ 4WD capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h, E-GMP will drive in a new age of fun-to-drive electric vehicles.

HMIL will also work towards the development of BEV infrastructure in India with strategic collaborations to drive a widespread adoption of BEVs in India.

Commenting on HMIL’s announcement, Bakar Sadik Agwan, Senior Automotive Consulting Analyst at GlobalData, adata and analytics company, said: