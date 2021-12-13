Iteris and Continental unveil new V2X-enabled detection solution for smart mobility infrastructure

Iteris, a global provider of smart mobility infrastructure management, and global mobility supplier Continental launched Vantage Fusion, a hybrid traffic detection system that enables real-world vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications and advanced intersection visualization for safer, smarter and more sustainable roadways.





The Vantage Fusion hybrid video and radar detection system delivers unmatched detection, tracking and classification accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, with visualization capabilities that enable intuitive, top-down viewing of intersections in real time.

Vantage Fusion uses information generated by automotive sensors to enable cooperative perception capabilities. In addition to sharing a connected vehicle’s location with other V2X-enabled devices, cooperative perception messaging enables that vehicle to also share what it senses—a pedestrian or car, for example—with the rest of its connected environment.

Vantage Fusion is connected-vehicle ready, with the ability to provide critical infrastructure data through V2X communications to connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), including through Iteris’ BlueTOAD Spectra CV. The hybrid detection system is fully compatible with VantageCare—Iteris’ detection health monitoring support service—as well as Iteris’ ClearGuide SPM and VantageLive!, and other third-party web and mobile-based traffic measurement applications.

The launch of Vantage Fusion is the first solution from Iteris and Continental’s recently announced, future-oriented traffic infrastructure collaboration to leverage automotive sensors, and infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) connectivity to make city transportation systems across North America safer, more efficient and more sustainable, while supporting local and regional transportation agencies’ efforts to achieve their Vision Zero goals, and preparing cities and automotive OEMs for advancements in connected and automated vehicle (CAV) technologies.

The collaboration is focused on improving the current transportation infrastructure while working toward a more balanced, intelligent and optimized infrastructure that communicates seamlessly with the mobility ecosystem in the future thanks to expanded sensing capabilities.

In addition to offering more comfort and convenience to drivers, Iteris and Continental’s solution can contribute to stronger V2X effectiveness—critical in reaching the goal of Vision Zero. The US Department of Transportation states that V2X technology has the potential to address approximately 80% of unimpaired vehicle crashes. Roadway injuries and fatalities also impact people outside of vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, in the United States approximately 30% of all road fatalities are vulnerable road users, which include pedestrians, cyclists, scooters and motorcyclists. Continental and Iteris are committed to helping the mobility industry realize this potential.

The Vantage Fusion detection system is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.