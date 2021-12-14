DOE: Plug-in vehicles’ share of new LDV sales in Europe more than tripled in 2020 to hit 10.5%

Although overall light-duty vehicle sales were down in 2020 due to the pandemic, plug-in vehicle sales bucked that trend and saw growth in many markets. This was especially evident in Europe where the share of plug-in vehicle sales more than tripled, reaching 10.5% of all new light-duty vehicle sales, according to figures compiled by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The sales share in China and the United States also increased but at more moderate rates, reaching 5.4% and 2.1% of all light-duty vehicle sales, respectively.

Plug-in vehicles include plug-in hybrid vehicles and all-electric vehicles.





Source: China - Data summarized by Argonne National Laboratory from Hewu Wang, Xu Hao. Data Base of Electric Vehicle Production in China, State Key Laboratory of Automotive Safety and Energy, Tsinghua University.

Europe - European Alternative Fuels Observatory.

United States - Argonne National Laboratory, Light-Duty Electric Drive Vehicles Monthly Sales Update Program}, 26 October 2021.