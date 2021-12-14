With new 58 kWh battery pack option, Hyundai IONIQ 5 to start at $39,700

Hyundai revealed pricing, packaging and a 58kWh battery pack option for its coming IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). Customers can select from two battery pack options—either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh—and two electric motor layouts—either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive.





The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58 kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, not including the potential of federal and state incentives. The 2022 model year IONIQ 5 Standard Range model will be available in the spring of 2022.

The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650. Eligibility for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is dependent on individual tax circumstances.

The 2022 IONIQ 5 features ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and up to more than 300 miles of range. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.

Model Electric Powertrain Driving Range (mi.) MSRP SE Standard Range 168 hp RWD 220 $39,700 SE 225 hp RWD 303 $43,650 SE 320 hp AWD 256 $47,150 SEL 225 hp RWD 303 $45,900 SEL 320 hp AWD 256 $49,400 Limited 225 hp RWD 303 $50,600 Limited 320 hp AWD 256 $54,500

Freight charges for the 2022MY IONIQ 5 are $1,225.

Key standard features include: