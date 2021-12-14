With new 58 kWh battery pack option, Hyundai IONIQ 5 to start at $39,700

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 December 2021

Hyundai revealed pricing, packaging and a 58kWh battery pack option for its coming IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). Customers can select from two battery pack options—either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh—and two electric motor layouts—either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive.

The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58 kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, not including the potential of federal and state incentives. The 2022 model year IONIQ 5 Standard Range model will be available in the spring of 2022.

The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650. Eligibility for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is dependent on individual tax circumstances.

The 2022 IONIQ 5 features ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and up to more than 300 miles of range. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.

Model Electric Powertrain Driving Range (mi.) MSRP
SE Standard Range 168 hp RWD220 $39,700
SE 225 hp RWD303 $43,650
SE 320 hp AWD 256 $47,150
SEL 225 hp RWD303 $45,900
SEL 320 hp AWD256 $49,400
Limited 225 hp RWD303 $50,600
Limited 320 hp AWD256 $54,500

Freight charges for the 2022MY IONIQ 5 are $1,225.

Key standard features include:

  • 800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

  • 19-inch aero wheels

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display

  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Bluelink connected car system with remote charge access

  • Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning

  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

  • Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist

  • Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

  • Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance

  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

  • Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements

  • Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door

  • Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers

Posted on 14 December 2021 in Electric (Battery)

