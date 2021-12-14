With new 58 kWh battery pack option, Hyundai IONIQ 5 to start at $39,700
14 December 2021
Hyundai revealed pricing, packaging and a 58kWh battery pack option for its coming IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV). Customers can select from two battery pack options—either 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh—and two electric motor layouts—either a rear motor only or both front and rear motors for all-wheel-drive.
The IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range with the 58 kWh battery pack starting price is $39,700, not including the potential of federal and state incentives. The 2022 model year IONIQ 5 Standard Range model will be available in the spring of 2022.
The IONIQ 5 SE with its 77.4 kWh battery pack starts at $43,650. Eligibility for the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 is dependent on individual tax circumstances.
The 2022 IONIQ 5 features ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes and up to more than 300 miles of range. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale in late December.
|Model
|Electric Powertrain
|Driving Range (mi.)
|MSRP
|SE Standard Range
|168 hp RWD
|220
|$39,700
|SE
|225 hp RWD
|303
|$43,650
|SE
|320 hp AWD
|256
|$47,150
|SEL
|225 hp RWD
|303
|$45,900
|SEL
|320 hp AWD
|256
|$49,400
|Limited
|225 hp RWD
|303
|$50,600
|Limited
|320 hp AWD
|256
|$54,500
Freight charges for the 2022MY IONIQ 5 are $1,225.
Key standard features include:
800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging
19-inch aero wheels
12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluelink connected car system with remote charge access
Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist
Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements
Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door
Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers
Comments