Toyota to introduce 30 BEV models by 2030, boost battery spending to ¥2T

In a media briefing in Tokyo, Toyota Motor president Akio Toyoda said that Toyota Motor will roll out 30 battery EV models by 2030, globally offering a full lineup of battery EVs in the passenger and commercial segments. Toyoda said the company is aiming for global sales of 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030—about one-third of current vehicle sales.





Akio Toyoda with future Toyota and Lexus BEVS.

Additionally, the company will increase its new investment in batteries from the ¥1.5 trillion (now $US13.2 billion) announced in September (earlier post) to †2 trillion (US$17.6 billion), aiming to realize even more-advanced, high-quality, and affordable batteries.

Toyoda said that the company will continue to pursue a range of carbon-neutral options to meet “whatever might be the needs and situations in every country and region.”

It is not us but local markets and our customers who decide which options to choose. As for why we try to keep so many options, in terms of business management, one might think it’d be more efficient to focus on fewer choices. However, we believe that quickly adapting to changes in the future is more important than trying to predict the future, which is uncertain. —Akio Toyoda

Toyoda previewed two upcoming models in the bZ series lineup, the first model from which is the bZ4x, jointly developed with Subaru. (Earlier post.) To come are a midsize SUV and a compact SUV, with a targeted power consumption of 125 Wh/km.





bZ Compact SUV

On the Lexus side, the RZ (“Z” for Zero) will be a high-performance BEV with acceleration time in the low 2 second range, a cruising range of more than 700 km (435 miles), and with the possible use of solid-state batteries in mind.





Lexus RZ