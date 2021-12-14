Toyota to introduce 30 BEV models by 2030, boost battery spending to ¥2T
14 December 2021
In a media briefing in Tokyo, Toyota Motor president Akio Toyoda said that Toyota Motor will roll out 30 battery EV models by 2030, globally offering a full lineup of battery EVs in the passenger and commercial segments. Toyoda said the company is aiming for global sales of 3.5 million EVs per year by 2030—about one-third of current vehicle sales.
Akio Toyoda with future Toyota and Lexus BEVS.
Additionally, the company will increase its new investment in batteries from the ¥1.5 trillion (now $US13.2 billion) announced in September (earlier post) to †2 trillion (US$17.6 billion), aiming to realize even more-advanced, high-quality, and affordable batteries.
Toyoda said that the company will continue to pursue a range of carbon-neutral options to meet “whatever might be the needs and situations in every country and region.”
It is not us but local markets and our customers who decide which options to choose. As for why we try to keep so many options, in terms of business management, one might think it’d be more efficient to focus on fewer choices. However, we believe that quickly adapting to changes in the future is more important than trying to predict the future, which is uncertain.—Akio Toyoda
Toyoda previewed two upcoming models in the bZ series lineup, the first model from which is the bZ4x, jointly developed with Subaru. (Earlier post.) To come are a midsize SUV and a compact SUV, with a targeted power consumption of 125 Wh/km.
bZ Compact SUV
On the Lexus side, the RZ (“Z” for Zero) will be a high-performance BEV with acceleration time in the low 2 second range, a cruising range of more than 700 km (435 miles), and with the possible use of solid-state batteries in mind.
Lexus RZ
So Toyota is going to spend US $17.6 billion on batteries and BEVs and have 30 BEVs available by 2030. Meanwhile GM announced in March 2020 that they were going to going to spend by US $20 billion by 2025. Then in November 2020 they upped this to US $27 billion and the in June of this year, they upped it again to US $35 billion to be spent by 2025. Also, they announced that they will have 30 BEVs on the market by 2025. So they are going to spend twice as much in less than half the time. I do not have the numbers for Ford but they are basically on the same path as GM.
Maybe being 5 years late and US $17.4 billion short is better than nothing but Toyota is in danger of being left in the dust or, for our UK friends, the dustbin of history. But maybe after their anti-BEV lobbying efforts, that is exactly where they belong.
Posted by: sd | 14 December 2021 at 10:21 AM
It's a new World;
Because you can build reliable gassers doesn't mean your EVs are any better than the others. So far Tesla and Nissan EVs have a proven EV track record over 10 years, whereas Toyota is starting from scratch and is really late to start up, perhaps too late!
Posted by: Lad | 14 December 2021 at 10:40 AM