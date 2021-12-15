US DOE and DOT launch joint effort to build out nationwide electric vehicle charging network

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the new $1-trillion infrastructure act to build out a national electric vehicle charging network that can build public confidence, with a focus on filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged, and hard-to-reach locations. (Earlier post.)

The Joint Office will provide technical assistance to States and localities so that they can strategically build electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure. This assistance will include helping states develop comprehensive plans for charging station networks to guide the implementation of the $7.5-billion program.

Both agencies are tasked with implementing investments in zero-emission vehicle passenger, transit and heavy-duty vehicles. The early work of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will be largely centered on EV charging provisions of the new law, including:

Supporting the development of guidance and standards for the electric vehicle charging programs.

Providing technical assistance to State and localities to deploy EV charging infrastructure and provide the data and tools needed to help develop State EV charging plans. Providing technical expertise and assistance to other transportation electrification programs.

In response to the lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in traditionally underserved communities, the Joint Office will provide technical assistance and analytical support to states as they develop electric vehicle charging plans to ensure this investment contributes to the Administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which requires delivering at least 40% of the benefits from Federal climate and clean energy investments to underserved communities.

To grow the clean transportation workforce and accelerate the construction of charging stations across the country, the Office will support career training and certification programs.