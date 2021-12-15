Electric companies form National Electric Highway Coalition to develop national fast-charging network

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) recently announced the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, which merges the Electric Highway Coalition and the Midwest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Collaboration and now includes additional participating electric companies from across the country.

Currently consisting of 51 investor-owned electric companies, one electric cooperative, and the Tennessee Valley Authority, the coalition is committed to providing electric vehicle (EV) fast charging ports that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major US travel corridors by the end of 2023.

To date, EEI’s member companies have invested more than $3 billion in customer programs and projects to deploy EV charging infrastructure and to accelerate electric transportation. As EV sales continue to grow, EEI estimates that more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports will be needed to support the projected 22 million EVs that will be on US roads in 2030.





The auto industry is committed to vehicle electrification and will invest over $330 billion in the technology by 2025. Additionally, a record number of EV models are expected to be available in this time frame. This, however, is only one piece of the puzzle. Addressing issues such as grid resiliency, energy demands for charging, and equitable rollout of charging infrastructure will be an integral part of a successful future for EVs in America. The National Electric Highway Coalition will support the EV transition by facilitating electric power industry engagement in transportation electrification across the country. We look forward to continuing our partnership with EEI and collaborating with public and private sector stakeholders to expand the charging infrastructure necessary to meet the ambitious targets for electrification in the coming years. —Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO John Bozzella

EEI member companies are electrifying their own fleets and, collectively, are on track to electrify more than one-third of all fleet vehicles by 2030. Electric companies also remain engaged with commercial fleet customers and are working together on electrification planning for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.