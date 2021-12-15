Hitachi and REE Automotive form strategic collaboration; scalable Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform

Hitachi America and REE Automotive announced a newly formed strategic agreement to ease and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) across the entire EV value chain, including enabling EV manufacturing at scale, delivering commercial vehicle charging infrastructure and energy management, and providing comprehensive digital fleet management and operations for full visibility across EV fleets as organizations transition over the next decade.

Hitachi and REE will accelerate the development of advanced digital solutions for REE customers by co-creating a highly scalable Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform, which will enable next-generation connected commercial EVs.

Leveraging Hitachi’s Lumada data platform and REE’s platform modularity and horizontal business strategy, the companies aim to bring to market a modular, smart EV solution to serve all segments, including delivery, logistics, and mobility-as-a-service.

Through this partnership, Hitachi and REE are committed to bring data-driven, scalable, sustainable electric vehicle, commercial mobility solutions to market that deliver value while helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and which will enable a complete, connected ecosystem of services for commercial mobility and transportation.

This alliance with Hitachi comes at an ideal time for REE as we value their best-in-class innovation and experience in data science and analytics, enabling us to provide a complete solution to our customers. —REE Co-founder and CEO Daniel Barel





REE’s technology—the REEcorner—packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE uses x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire.