Schneider Electric partners with PACCAR on SuperTruck 3 project
15 December 2021
Schneider Electric reinforced its partnership with PACCAR, which is receiving a $33-million matching grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with its vehicle charging stations, for the SuperTruck 3 project. (Earlier post.) SuperTruck 3 is a DOE initiative to develop state-of-the-art zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
As part of this program, Schneider Electric will provide the electric vehicle infrastructure design and microgrid resiliency to support the PACCAR SuperTruck 3 program for heavy- and medium-duty trucks in the United States and Canada.
The SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 by the DOE to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency. PACCAR successfully developed state-of-the-art Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles in the prior SuperTruck and SuperTruck 2 programs.
For SuperTruck 3, PACCAR is developing and demonstrating eighteen Class-8 battery electric and fuel cell vehicles with advanced batteries and a megawatt charging station.
By leveraging strengths with microgrid and digital energy technology, Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power systems solutions that benefit its customers and the environment.
As the federal government continues to place a greater emphasis on infrastructure modernization and digitalization, this grant will help us build the foundation to meet the evolving electrification needs of fleets and truck operators. We are excited to join the SuperTruck 3 program to develop the required electric charging infrastructure to support PACCAR’s electric trucks program now and into the future.—Kevin Self, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Government Relations, Schneider Electric
Comments