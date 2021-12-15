Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE awards Eaton $4.9M to develop low-cost fast-charging solution; solid-state transformer, modular chargers
Hitachi and REE Automotive form strategic collaboration; scalable Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) platform

Schneider Electric partners with PACCAR on SuperTruck 3 project

15 December 2021

Schneider Electric reinforced its partnership with PACCAR, which is receiving a $33-million matching grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with its vehicle charging stations, for the SuperTruck 3 project. (Earlier post.) SuperTruck 3 is a DOE initiative to develop state-of-the-art zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

As part of this program, Schneider Electric will provide the electric vehicle infrastructure design and microgrid resiliency to support the PACCAR SuperTruck 3 program for heavy- and medium-duty trucks in the United States and Canada.

The SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 by the DOE to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency. PACCAR successfully developed state-of-the-art Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles in the prior SuperTruck and SuperTruck 2 programs.

For SuperTruck 3, PACCAR is developing and demonstrating eighteen Class-8 battery electric and fuel cell vehicles with advanced batteries and a megawatt charging station.

By leveraging strengths with microgrid and digital energy technology, Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power systems solutions that benefit its customers and the environment.

As the federal government continues to place a greater emphasis on infrastructure modernization and digitalization, this grant will help us build the foundation to meet the evolving electrification needs of fleets and truck operators. We are excited to join the SuperTruck 3 program to develop the required electric charging infrastructure to support PACCAR’s electric trucks program now and into the future.

—Kevin Self, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Government Relations, Schneider Electric

Posted on 15 December 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)