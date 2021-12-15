Schneider Electric partners with PACCAR on SuperTruck 3 project

Schneider Electric reinforced its partnership with PACCAR, which is receiving a $33-million matching grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) to continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with its vehicle charging stations, for the SuperTruck 3 project. (Earlier post.) SuperTruck 3 is a DOE initiative to develop state-of-the-art zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

As part of this program, Schneider Electric will provide the electric vehicle infrastructure design and microgrid resiliency to support the PACCAR SuperTruck 3 program for heavy- and medium-duty trucks in the United States and Canada.

The SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 by the DOE to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency. PACCAR successfully developed state-of-the-art Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles in the prior SuperTruck and SuperTruck 2 programs.

For SuperTruck 3, PACCAR is developing and demonstrating eighteen Class-8 battery electric and fuel cell vehicles with advanced batteries and a megawatt charging station.

By leveraging strengths with microgrid and digital energy technology, Schneider Electric will help PACCAR deliver power systems solutions that benefit its customers and the environment.