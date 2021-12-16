Atom Power launches PUPRL EV charging solution; charging directly from circuit breaker

Atom Power, manufacturer of the first and only UL-listed solid-state digital circuit breaker, launched PURPL, Atom Power’s EV charging solution that charges vehicles directly from the circuit breaker and incorporates novel energy management technology to keep electricity costs low.

These capabilities provide utilities, cities, property and fleet owners with a dual solution to increase access to EV charging and upgrade electrical infrastructure needed to meet transportation electrification goals.

The PURPL solution includes power distribution panel-based EV breakers with a simple pedestal making it ideal for any application such as multi-tenant, commercial and captive fleet, requiring real-time Energy Management with Peak Demand Avoidance.





Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a natural application of our third-generation solid-state circuit breaker platform because it provides unparalleled real-time energy management needed to keep utility bills low and reduce the infrastructure required to accommodate EV charging at multi-family and commercial facilities. —Ryan Kennedy, CEO, Atom Power

Utilities in states such California and New York have “charge ready” and “make ready” programs to increase electric vehicle adoption by offering rebates to property owners to reduce the costs of adding EV charging infrastructure at their buildings. Because PURPL charges EVs directly from the circuit breaker, not from electronics in the charging pedestal at the vehicle, PURPL is an infrastructure solution that can support the goals of these “make ready” utility programs far beyond traditional infrastructure equipment, Atom Power said.





The trend to mainstream transportation electrification extends to cities as well. Major cities like Atlanta and Seattle have passed “make ready” policies that require EV infrastructure (i.e. circuit breakers, electrical panels and chargers) to be planned for at the time of new construction.

Atom Power can help utilities and municipalities reach their transportation electrification goals by providing an infrastructure system that can also charge the cars itself, there is no better ‘make ready’ solution. —Ryan Kennedy

PURPL also addresses common pain points related to large-scale EV charging installations for fleet owners and at multi-family buildings. When multiple chargers are used at these locations, it increases electricity demand. If the demand exceeds the historic “peak demand”, electricity costs increase significantly. If not managed properly with a capable infrastructure-based EV charging system, it can mean the difference between charging one EV for $18/month or $476/month, Atom Power claimed. Atom Power’s Energy Management system can sense demand changes within seconds vs 15-minute gaps for traditional charging solutions.

Additionally, because PURPL charges EVs directly from the breaker, the charging station itself does not contain expensive electronics; it’s simply a metal tube or wall box with a charge plug and cable. If a charging pedestal becomes damaged, the cost to replace it is $400-500 dollars instead of thousands of dollars.

Prior to the official launch, Atom Power secured the largest single contract multi-family electric vehicle charging project in New York City. The contract was originally for 355 EV chargers and has since increased to more than 500 chargers.

One multi-family building in Queens, New York City is installing 90 PURPL charging solutions. Adding EV charging will increase the building’s electricity demand, and when a building’s demand exceeds the historic peak demand, the cost of electricity increases significantly. Because people tend to start charging their vehicles after work between 4pm and 6pm, Atom Power’s modeling shows the electricity needed to charge 20 EVs will, in fact, exceed “peak demand” for significant periods of time throughout a given month.

However, PURPL’s energy management technology keeps additional costs to the overall utility bill low by maintaining electricity demand from EV charging below the building’s peak demand. Charging these 20 EVs will result in only an additional $989 charge on the building’s monthly utility bill versus potentially $10,148 without energy management integrated into EV charging infrastructure, Atom said.

Atom Power’s EV charging solution dynamically adjusts and manages EV charging by regulating vehicle charge rate, time of day, length of time, and overall energy an EV can use over the course of a given day. The system monitors real-time building load and evaluates historical baseline peak demand to target EV charging rates and times where current month peak demand will not be exceeded.

Originally developed and marketed for power distribution and management in commercial and industrial facilities, Atom Power announced expansion into the residential and electric vehicle charging markets in July 2021. Atom Power’s technology has been recognized by and invested in by well-known technology and startup funders, including Next47, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Rockwell and Valor Equity Partners.