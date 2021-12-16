KIA announces 310-mile EPA-certified range for new EV6 with 77.4 kWh pack and RWD

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has certified a maximum all-electric range (AER) of 310 miles for the 2022 Kia EV6 when equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive. The all-electric range (AER) for the entire EV6 lineup was announced ahead of the EV6 going on sale in the first quarter of 2022.





The top rating of 310 miles AER applies to EV6 when configured with a 77.4 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, including EV6 GT-Line RWD and EV6 EX+ RWD. This rating represents an overall efficiency of 4.0 miles/kWh.

EV6 models fitted with all-wheel drive are EPA-certified at 274 miles AER, and the 58.0-kWh EV6 EX is rated at 232 miles AER. KIA said that these range figures are a testament to the efficiency of EV6 in motor performance and aerodynamics.

For occasional instances when a fast charge is desired, the EV6 can be charged quickly, due to a patented multi-charging system that supports 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW.

Offering EV6 customers over 300 miles of all-electric range per charge, combined with the ability to recharge quickly and efficiently, is foundational to the rollout of our Plan S Strategy that positions Kia as an EV leader. —Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America

The Kia EV6 delivers performance, available AWD capability, ultra-fast DC charging, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes sustainable-friendly materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems. The first EV6 (EX, EX+ and GT-Line) models are expected to go on sale in early 2022 in all 50 states.