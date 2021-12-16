Volvo Penta, TICO complete build of prototype electric terminal tractor

Volvo Penta and TICO have completed the build of the first terminal tractor prototypes powered by Volvo Penta’s electric driveline. Several prototypes will be built and tested by the two parties over the coming year.





The Volvo Group recently announced its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050, at the latest. The Group is now committing to the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), with targets and roadmaps established this year. To support these sustainability goals, Volvo Penta is accelerating its efforts to reach zero emissions through fossil-free, renewable fuels, hybrid, and electric technology.

In the latest development, the company has delivered and integrated its electric driveline into the first of a series of prototype fully electric terminal tractors to US customer, TICO, which will be testing the prototypes with a variety of major fleet partners.

The success and speed of this project can be attributed to several key factors. First, a strong collaboration between TICO and Volvo Penta helped to solve common development issues quickly. Second, this solution is based on proven Volvo Group technology tailored to TICO’s application in terms of performance and energy needs. Third, Volvo Penta’s knowledge of electromobility and its experience accumulated during earlier projects—such as Rosenbauer and Terminal tractor proof of concept—has paved the way for this latest achievement. Finally, when it comes to developing tailor-made electric driveline solutions, Volvo Penta’s full system supply approach —handling the development and installation of the complete electric driveline solution and its integration into the vehicle—has allowed TICO to focus on improving the vehicle’s functionality.

Ports and distribution hubs have highly organized fleets and operations with favorable environments to develop charging infrastructure, having well-defined duty cycles, making them the perfect fit for this kind of technology. Volvo Penta analyzed the operations of the TICO customer in real-time and based its electric system on this data and simulations. With good management of electrified vehicle fleets and access to high-power charging opportunities, this new technology could mean fleet owners will see notable benefits from a total cost of ownership perspective, including:

Eliminated fuel costs – this will be even more important for the future, with prices rising and emissions legislation becoming more restrictive.

Reduced maintenance – electric drivelines have much fewer maintenance requirements compared to conventional solutions.

Reduced vehicle stoppages and need for spare parts.

Possibilities to benefit from green incentives.

Next steps. TICO will build a series of prototypes in close collaboration with Volvo Penta. These prototypes will be tested and continuously developed, fine-tuned, and improved.