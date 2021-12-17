Goodyear introduces its first EV replacement tire in North America: ElectricDrive GT

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has launched the new ElectricDrive GT, Goodyear’s first replacement tire in North America tuned for electric vehicles (EVs). The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an ultra-high performance, all-season tire that delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers.





Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape. —David Reese, vice president, Product Development, Goodyear Americas

The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. One of the main sources of tire noise is the tire air cavity resonance, produced by air vibration inside the tire and transmitted to the vehicle’s structure. Goodyear’s SoundComfort technology works directly to reduce the tire air cavity resonance.





The ElectricDrive GT is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction, giving EV drivers confident handling in both wet and dry road conditions.

With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles. We know drivers are looking for a replacement tire that delivers enhanced tread wear without sacrificing performance. The ElectricDrive GT was designed with that in mind, and we’re thrilled to bring this option to market for EV drivers in the US. —Andrew Lau, product marketing manager

While Goodyear plans to expand the ElectricDrive product portfolio in 2022, the initial release of the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is available in size 255/45R19 104W XL. This tire will be available through goodyear.com and is a fit for some of the most popular EV high-performance models.