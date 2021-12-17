Rolls-Royce makes Duisburg container terminal climate-neutral with mtu hydrogen technology

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 December 2021

A microgrid based on renewable energies with hydrogen-powered fuel cells for emergency and peak power as well as hydrogen combustion engines can meet the special energy requirements of port facilities. A similar solution is being created in the near future for the Port of Duisburg’s new container terminal with mtu hydrogen technology from Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce will ensure a climate-neutral energy supply at the container terminal currently under construction at the Port of Duisburg, Germany. Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit is supplying its latest mtu hydrogen technology for this purpose, in order to supply the future terminal with electrical energy and heat in a sustainable manner: mtu fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage as well as mtu hydrogen heat and power generation station.

The largest container terminal in Europe’s hinterland is currently being built on the former coal island, once a transshipment point for bulk cargo. It will not only set new standards in cargo handling, but also in climate-friendly energy supply. The main role in this project, called “enerport II”, is played by fuel cells and mtu hydrogen engines—each with different tasks.

The hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions supply electrical power as soon as the public power grid reaches its limits, for example for the on-board power supply of ships berthed in the port or in the event of other load peaks. In addition, two combined heat and power plants with mtu hydrogen engines of the 4000 series convert hydrogen energy into electrical energy, which is fed into the supply network of the future container terminal or into the public grid. The waste heat is used for process heat or for heating buildings in and around the port.

Photovoltaic systems and battery storage are integrated into the local supply network, which is being realized by the port operator Duisport, Westenergie Netzservice, Netze Duisburg, Stadtwerke Duisburg and Stadtwerke Duisburg Energiehandel together with the Fraunhofer Institute Umsicht. The project is being funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy for a period of four years as part of the Hydrogen Technology Offensive.

Posted on 17 December 2021 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Hydrogen Storage, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

