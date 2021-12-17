Volkswagen of America to invest $20M in 50-state EV dealer readiness program

Volkswagen of America, Inc., (VWoA) unveiled the first major results of its nationwide Network Readiness Co-Op Program, an investment of $20 million to support its more than 600 dealership partners to transform into regional hubs of EV experience.

With sales and reservations for the all-electric ID.4 SUV climbing, Volkswagen’s program seeks to enhance consumer access by helping its 50-state dealership network establish the underlying EV infrastructure, such as upgraded service centers and high-capacity chargers. As a direct result of the program—which will continue through June 2022—Volkswagen dealers have added 23,490 kW of charging capacity, trained more than 1,260 EV service technicians, and implemented dedicated EV Specialists to create e-mobility centric consumer experiences across the country.

In addition, Volkswagen has launched a dedicated EV Technician Retention Program to support dealers to boost training, incentivize their highly skilled technicians, and recruit new talent equipped at addressing the EV shift. The program enables Volkswagen and participating dealers to financially reward dealership technicians with a retention bonus of $2,000 per year, empowering them to gain new individual certifications to enhance their skillsets and build up comprehensive expertise for the ID.4 and all Volkswagen electric models in the years to come.

To date, the ID.4 is among the fastest-selling vehicles in Volkswagen of America’s current product portfolio. With more than 15,000 cars sold and more than 40,000 ID.4 gross reservations since its introduction in March 2021, consumer interest keeps climbing.

More than 85% of all ID.4 buyers have enrolled for 3 years of unlimited charging at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers across the country, and drivers have already charged more than 22 million miles for their ID.4s at Electrify America stations.

With the goal to further push electric mobility for the American consumer, Volkswagen is preparing its Chattanooga, TN, facilities for the localized production of the ID.4 during 2022.