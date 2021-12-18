Cummins releases new electric powertrain for terminal tractors; Kalmar a lead customer

Cummins is releasing its new PowerDrive 8000 system to integrate into the terminal tractor application. Cummins will begin field tests in early 2022 with Kalmar, one of Cummins’ lead customers for this solution. Cummins and Kalmar will together offer battery-electric terminal tractors globally.

Cummins designed the PowerDrive 8000 for the terminal tractor segment to better meet the necessary duty-cycle and power requirements for the distribution and port environments. The driveline can handle a variety of vehicle configurations, supporting gross vehicle weights from 80,000 lbs. to 195,000 lbs.

The system is equipped with compact, temperature-controlled batteries allowing the vehicles to operate in tough climate conditions around the world. The terminal tractors will be powered with up to 182 kWh of fast-charging Cummins batteries and will be equipped with DC-fast charge technology, enabling customers to use them in 24/7 operations.

Terminal tractors are ideal for electrification due to their duty cycle and operation within relatively confined spaces, making infrastructure planning and build out easier.

Kalmar is launching three new 100% electrically powered solutions: the Kalmar Electric Reachstacker, the Kalmar Electric Heavy Forklift and the Kalmar Ottawa Electric Terminal Tractor featuring the Cummins powertrain.





The Kalmar Ottawa T2E+ Electric Terminal Tractor range, now available globally, includes five lithium-ion battery powered models—three for logistics applications and two for container terminal applications—5with gross combined weight ranging from 37 to 90 tons. There are two battery capacities to choose from, 152 or 182 kWh. The Cummins electric driveline solution has lower maintenance requirements by eliminating the need for a transmission, effectively reducing system complexity.

The new Kalmar Ottawa T2E+ replaces the Kalmar Ottawa T2E, which was launched in the North American market in 2018.

The Kalmar Electric Reachstacker range comprises eight models—six toplift and two combi—with lifting capacities up to 45 tons and stacking up to 6 high and 4 rows deep. All models are powered by lithium-ion batteries and have Bosch Rexroth drivelines, with four battery capacities available to choose from.

Kalmar’s popular range of electric forklift trucks is now enhanced with the introduction of the Kalmar Electric Heavy Forklift truck range, which features seven lithium-ion powered models all with Bosch Rexroth drivelines. Lifting capacities range from 18 to 33 tons.