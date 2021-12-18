Ford launches zero-carbon electric vehicle home charging initiative in California

Ford is launching a new sustainable charging program that allows plug-in electric vehicle owners in California to opt into carbon-neutral charging at home, reducing their carbon footprint from energy used to power their vehicles.

Ford is choosing to participate in the California Air Resource Board (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to allow customers to match the use of electricity used to charge plug-in electric vehicles at home with 100% local renewable energy.

Owners of eligible plug-in electric vehicles opt into the program through the FordPass app. The FordPass app will automatically tracks the amount of electricity used while charging at home. Ford generates, or buys, an equivalent amount of California-sourced Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), an EPA-recognized program that records the generation and usage of green energy. Ford sends evidence of the matching amounts to CARB, ensuring that all home plug-in charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity.

The program is eligible for California-based owners of all current Ford all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The products currently include the Mustang Mach-E, the E-Transit, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid, and will be available with the F-150 Lightning in 2022.