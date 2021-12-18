Nikola delivers first Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks to port drayage company TTSI

Nikola Corporation delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), one of Southern California's prominent port trucking companies, to expedite zero-emission transportation solutions at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.





As previously announced, TTSI’s LOI is for 100 zero-emission trucks beginning with a four-truck pilot of two BEVs and two FCEVs. Based on satisfactory completion of the vehicle trials and subject to TTSI obtaining certain government funding, thirty BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023.

The Nikola Tre BEV is designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles. The Nikola Tre FCEV truck is targeted for distances up to 500 miles and is expected to address the North American regional market, especially when additional hauling capacity or quick fueling are required by fleet operators.

According to TTSI, in any given month 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the port of Los Angeles/Long Beach, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year of smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions. This location and transportation use case represent one of the largest opportunities in California to make a significant impact for the transition to sustainable transportation. TTSI has been on the forefront of this transition with early adopter status and will partner with Nikola to transition both BEVs and FCEVs into operation on a trial basis.

European ports are also planning to utilize Nikola’s trucks. In September 2021, Nikola and IVECO signed an MoU with the Hamburg Port Authority to deliver up to 25 Nikola Tre BEVs for delivery to that Port throughout 2022.