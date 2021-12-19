NIO unveils new mid-size ET5 electric sedan; up to 1,000km with 150 kWh pack

​

At NIO Day 2021 in Suzhou, China, NIO unveiled ET5, its new mid-size smart electric sedan. Inheriting NIO’s high-performance DNA, the 360 kW ET5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds with its dual-motor architecture (150 kW induction asynchronous motor in the front and 210 kW permanent magnet motor at the rear to offer a peak torque 700 N·m).





With NIO’s inhouse-developed high-performance 4-pot calipers, the stopping distance from 100 km/h is just 33.9 meters. With a drag coefficient as low as 0.24, and the new-generation high-efficiency electric powertrain empowered by the SiC power module, the ET5’s CLTC range reaches more than 550 km (342 miles) with the 75 kWh Standard Range Battery; more than 700 km (435 miles) with the 100 kWh Long Range Battery; and more than 1,000 km (621 miles) with the 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery.

ET5 has been designed to meet the stringent five-star C-NCAP and Euro NCAP standards. This is achieved using an ultra-high-strength steel-aluminum hybrid body with the torsional stiffness up to 34,000 N·m/deg. Its ultra-low center of gravity, at 482.6 mm, and wheel track of 1,685 mm has enabled ET5 to achieve a rollover-resistance rating of 1.7, above the NHTSA’s five-star criteria.

ET5 comes with the latest NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD). With NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing, ET5 will gradually achieve a safe and reassuring autonomous driving experience for scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking and battery swapping. NAD’s full features will be gradually rolled out after further development and validation, and will be available to users via a RMB 680 (US$105) monthly subscription under ADaaS (AD as a Service).





ET5 features the latest in display technology. Set to be an industry first, PanoCinema is a panoramic and immersive digital cockpit, featuring AR and VR technologies. NIO has partnered with NREAL, an innovative AR device company, to jointly develop AR glasses exclusive to NIO, which can project an effective screen size of 201-inch at six meters.

NIO also collaborated with NOLO to jointly develop the NIO VR Glasses that employ ultra-thin Pancake lenses, to create a binocular 4K display effect. The 10.2-inch HDR instrument cluster boosts the vividness of images.





Prices start at RMB 328,000 (US$50,680) before subsidies, and RMB 258,000 (US$39,864) with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). Deliveries are expected to start in September 2022.

Charging and swapping network. In 2022, NIO will continue to expand its charging and swapping network. By the end of 2022, NIO will have in total more than 1,300 Power Swap stations, 6,000 Power Chargers and 10,000 destination chargers across China, and connect more than 30 destination charging routes, including the ones for the Silk Road and the tropical rainforest of Xishuangbanna.

Expansion outside China. 2021 marked NIO’s first step into the global market. After entering Norway, NIO will introduce its products and user-centric service to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in 2022. By 2025, NIO will establish its presence in more than 25 countries and regions worldwide.