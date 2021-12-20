Audi boosting investments in future vehicle projects to 2026 to €37B, €18B for electrification and hybridization alone

With its investment planning for the next five years, Audi is accelerating the transition toward becoming a provider of networked and sustainable premium mobility. In particular, advance payments for future vehicle projects are being increased once again, with a sum total of about €37 billion.

Of this, Audi is earmarking about €18 billion for electrification and hybridization alone, thereby emphasizing its clear commitment to electromobility.

From 2033 on, the future of the Audi brand will be fully electric. The company is continuing to pick up speed along the way: Audi doubled the number of fully electric models in its range in 2021. Audi is putting more new electric cars than new cars with combustion engines on the market in the current year. With the new models Audi e-tron GT quattro, Audi RS e-tron GT, and the first fully electric models in the compact segment, the Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, the electric portfolio has grown by four additional models. By 2025, the company aims to have more than 20 fully electric models in its lineup.

Charging infrastructure. With the growing number of electric models, the requirements for the charging infrastructure will also grow. The VW Group is expanding its infrastructure with strong partnerships worldwide. In Nuremberg, Audi is now road testing an urban premium charging concept: the Audi charging hub is addressed to customers without charging options at home and geared toward managing possible future peak demand. The Audi charging hub opens for customers on 23 December.

The pilot location offers reservable high-power charging (HPC) stations and a directly adjoining lounge area that is available as a premium place to pass the time. Second-life lithium-ion batteries taken from dismantled development vehicles function as energy storage systems, and photovoltaic modules on the roof provide additional green energy.

With the Audi charging hub, an additional e-tron Charging Service is going on line. Audi’s own charging service is currently available with about 290,000 charging points in 26 European countries.

For that, the Audi Charging Service turns to IONITY, the largest open high-power charging (HPC) network in Europe. The Volkswagen Group, along with Audi and Porsche, is a founding member of IONITY and has been a joint venture partner from the very beginning. IONITY is investing €700 million in its fast-charging network for electric vehicles in 24 countries. By 2025, the number of high-performance 350 kW charging points will increase from 1,500 currently to about 7,000.

An attractive fast-charging network is a central component of the comprehensive ecosystem that Audi is offering with respect to electric and automatically driven cars and will expand even further in the future.

“Vorsprung 2030”. With the corporate “Vorsprung 2030” strategy, Audi has a clear roadmap to lead the way sustainably, socially, and technologically by 2030.

Starting in 2026, Audi will only launch new models that are fully electric on the global market. The company will gradually phase out production of its internal combustion engines by 2033. With a clear decision as the result of an intensive strategy process, Audi aspires to continue to grow profitably. Based on market forecasts and its own attractive model portfolio, the company will ship three million cars per year from 2030. With increasing Group synergies, Audi is additionally aiming for a sustainable operating return on sales of more than 11 percent over the long term.