Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota Motor North America selects Cerence Browse to bring search engine-level intelligence into cars
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV produces 14.1-36.2% lower CO2 emissions that predecessor

NXP and Foxconn Industrial Internet partner to accelerate automotive innovation

20 December 2021

NXP Semiconductors, a leading automotive semiconductor company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai, to transform the car into the ultimate edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies.

The initial phase of the joint project will focus on the development of a full digital cockpit solution, based on the NXP i.MX 8 QuadMax. The platform will include digital clusters, and a head-up display (HUD) system, which will enable leading global automotive OEMs and Tier Ones to deliver vivid in-vehicle experiences for their customers.

The digital cockpit solution is expected to start mass production in 2023. The companies aim to expand the relationship into UWB-based secure car access, and safe automated driving, augmented by NXP’s radar solutions.

We believe that EVs and emerging technology innovation are derived from computing power, system integration, and energy management. We are pleased to join forces with NXP to strengthen the development blueprint of FII and drive innovation for connected cars by leveraging NXP’s leading automotive technology.

—Brand Cheng, CEO at Foxconn Industrial Internet

FII has been building a cross-industry industrial Internet application platform driven by cloud computing, mobile terminals, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, high-speed network and robot, thus forming a integrated technology empowerment ecosystem.

Posted on 20 December 2021 in Autonomous driving, Connected vehicles, Market Background, Microprocessors and controls | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)