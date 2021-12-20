NXP and Foxconn Industrial Internet partner to accelerate automotive innovation

NXP Semiconductors, a leading automotive semiconductor company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Hon Hai, to transform the car into the ultimate edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies.

The initial phase of the joint project will focus on the development of a full digital cockpit solution, based on the NXP i.MX 8 QuadMax. The platform will include digital clusters, and a head-up display (HUD) system, which will enable leading global automotive OEMs and Tier Ones to deliver vivid in-vehicle experiences for their customers.

The digital cockpit solution is expected to start mass production in 2023. The companies aim to expand the relationship into UWB-based secure car access, and safe automated driving, augmented by NXP’s radar solutions.

We believe that EVs and emerging technology innovation are derived from computing power, system integration, and energy management. We are pleased to join forces with NXP to strengthen the development blueprint of FII and drive innovation for connected cars by leveraging NXP’s leading automotive technology. —Brand Cheng, CEO at Foxconn Industrial Internet

FII has been building a cross-industry industrial Internet application platform driven by cloud computing, mobile terminals, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, high-speed network and robot, thus forming a integrated technology empowerment ecosystem.