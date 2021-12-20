New Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV produces 14.1-36.2% lower CO2 emissions that predecessor

Over the entire lifecycle (with use over 300,000 kilometers and recycling), the new plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz S 580 e (earlier post) produces around 14.1 (charging with European power mix) or 36.2 percent (hydroelectric power) lower CO₂ emissions than its predecessor, the S 560 e, according to Mercedes-Benz’ 360° environmental check.





The S 580 e has a combined fuel consumption, weighted of 1.0-0.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions, weighted of 22-15 g/km; and combined power consumption, weighted: of 24.8-20.7 kWh/100 km. It offers tTwice the electric range at 100 kilometers, 110 rather than 90 kW of electric power and a level luggage compartment with through-loading facility.

The S 580 e is produced in the highly flexible and efficient Factory 56 in Sindelfingen. Installed on its roof is a photovoltaic system with around 12,000 PV modules and an output of around 5,000 kWp (kilowatt peak). This feeds self-generated green electricity to the production shop.





The upstream production of materials and components creates more carbon dioxide than for the previous model. This is mainly due to the increased light-alloy content in the bodyshell and the larger high-voltage battery with a capacity of 28.6 kWh.

This disadvantage in production can be more than compensated for in the use phase: doubling the electric operating range leads to a significantly higher proportion of all-electric journeys.

Alongside the CO2 improvement, the S 580 e also has advantages over its predecessor with respect to its eutrophication (EP) and summer smog (POCP) potential . Thanks to the higher proportion of all-electric driving, the consumption of fossil resources (ADP fossil) can be reduced by 16 percent (European power mix) or 59 percent (hydroelectric power) respectively.

More results from the 360° environmental check:

A total of 202 components of the new S-Class are made from resource-saving materials. The total weight of these components is 98.9 kilograms. For example, the floor coverings are made from a regenerated nylon yarn with the trade name Econyl. This is manufactured by recovering nylon waste destined for landfill, for example old fishing nets and fabric remnants from mills and carpets.

The new S-Class was developed to meet the seal of quality requirements of the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF), and has been awarded this seal. ECARF awards this seal in recognition of products whose allergy-friendliness it has scientifically tested. The requirements are extensive: numerous components from each equipment variant of a vehicle are tested for inhalable allergens, for example. In addition, the pollen filter is tested for correct functioning in both new and used condition. In addition, tests are performed using human subjects.

Dismantling information for ELV recyclers plays an important role in the recycling concept. For the S‑Class too, all necessary information is provided electronically by means of the International Dismantling Information System (IDIS).

The fourth generation of the hybrid drive system celebrated its premiere in the new S-Class. In addition to the S 580 e, the S 580 e 4MATIC recently and for the first time introduced a plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive into this segment.

With an electric power output of 110 kW/150 hp and an all-electric range of more than 100 kilometers (WLTP), both models can be driven without the use of the combustion engine in many cases. The basis for the hybrid drive system is provided by the six-cylinder in-line M 256 engine with 270 kW/367 hp from the current generation of Mercedes-Benz engines. The high power density of the hybrid traction head is achieved using a permanently excited synchronous motor with internal rotor.

The 480 N·m peak torque of the electric motor is available right from the start, resulting in high agility when moving off, along with dynamic driving performance. The top speed in the ELECTRIC driving mode is 140 km/h, after which the speed is gently limited.

An 11 kW charger is on board as standard for three-phase charging from the AC mains network. A 60 kW DC charger is available for fast charging with direct current. Even an empty battery can be fully charged in around 30 minutes.